As noted earlier, Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s Judgment Day faction during Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Ripley appeared as a masked wrestler, helping Edge defeat AJ Styles in their WrestleMania 38 rematch. Towards the closing stages of the bout, the masked Ripley pushed Styles off the top rope, allowing Edge to lock in the cross face and then a sleeper hold to pick up the victory. Ripley appeared after Damian Priest, who was banned from ringside, battled Finn Balor near the entrance ramp. The distraction allowed Ripley to attack Styles.

After the match, the masked individual stepped into the ring and kneeled before Edge before unmasking herself. They laughed in unison before raising their arms together.

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Beth Phoenix and several others, including Rhea Ripley’s rival Liv Morgan, took to Twitter to react to Judgment Day getting a new member. You can see the reactions below.

Wow what a b---h — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 9, 2022

Rhea Ripley🖤🖤🖤 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) May 9, 2022

IMO… Smart business putting Rhea with Edge … but I would’ve saved the reveal for #WWERAW #WMBacklash — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 9, 2022

Not her 😢 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 9, 2022

