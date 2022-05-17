Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 broadcasts live from the WWE Performance Center.

Among the matches being promoted is a one-on-one showdown between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar. Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma faction has been at odds with D’Angelo’s crew for weeks. Two weeks ago, D’Angelo’s consigliere AJ Galante was abducted in the parking lot outside the arena. Last week, LDF’s Cruz Del Toro was abducted by D’Angelo’s crew.

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa will team up when they face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Grimes is set to defend the North American Championship against Hayes at the NXT In Your House special on Saturday, June 4. Sikoa has made it clear that he wants the next title shot against whoever wins.

The Creed Brothers will face the Viking Raiders tonight. It’s a rematch from two weeks ago. The Creeds scored a tainted victory on that night after interference by their Diamond Mine stablemate Roderick Strong. Last week, the Creeds warned Strong to stay out of their rematch.

The Creed Brothers are set to challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT In Your House.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders

