“WWE NXT” on the USA Network this past Tuesday night saw a decline in ratings with competition from the NBA playoffs (in the second hour), the NHL conference semifinals and the “This Is Us” series finale.

“NXT” averaged 551,000 viewers on Tuesday, according to Nielsen data via “Showbuzz Daily”. The audience was down 8% from last week. It was tied with the March 1st episode for the second-lowest audience for a show on the USA Network this year.

The show ranked #43 on cable in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.13 rating. The rating was down 7% from last week’s episode.

“NXT” was down 21% in viewers year-over-year, although the 18-49 rating was identical to the same week last year. Last year’s show had weaker competition overall, as it was opposed by an NBA playoff game early in the post-season, which averaged 2.5 million viewers. This week’s episode faced competition from the NHL semifinals for most of the show (1.55 million viewers / 0.48 18-49 rating), the “This Is Us” series finale (6.367 million viewers / 1.27 18-49 rating), the NBA playoffs pre-game in the first hour (1.614 million viewers / 0.49 18-49 rating) and the NBA playoffs in the second hour (6.193 million viewers / 1.99 18-49 rating).

Tuesday’s episode of “WWE NXT” featured Mandy Rose defeating Indi Hartwell, while Duke Hudson defeated Bron Breakker via disqualification. Full “WWE NXT” results are here.

