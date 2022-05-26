WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced Wednesday that she has a partial tear on her MCL.

“I have a partial tear on my MCL,” Lyons revealed via Instagram Live. “It’s just a sprain. It could have been worse, but it did refrain me from competing in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. So that is why your girl is out, but the comeback is always stronger than the setback. That is one of my favorite quotes because it’s true.”

Lyons confirmed that she doesn’t require surgery, while expressing optimism about returning to the ring quickly.

We noted earlier how Lyons was pulled from her NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match against Fallon Henley. She was replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who went onto defeat Henley to qualify to the finals of the tourney. Roxanne Perez vs. Stratton will be the finals of this year’s tournament. A date has not been set.

