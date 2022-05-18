A major rematch is set for WWE NXT’s next premium live event.

During the 5/17 episode of NXT 2.0, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker returned after a one-week hiatus and called out Joe Gacy. Gacy challenged Breakker to a rematch at WWE NXT In Your House, but this time, with the stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified, he will relinquish the NXT title to Gacy. Breakker agreed to the stipulation and waved the title in Gacy’s face to close the segment.

Just two weeks ago at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, Breakker defeated Gacy to retain his title, but Gacy and his druids captured Breakker, leading to Breakker’s brief absence from WWE programming.

Gacy and Breakker have had quite the feud going back to late April when Gacy kidnapped Breakker’s father (and WWE Hall of Famer), Rick Steiner.

The updated card for WWE NXT In Your House can be found below:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy — NXT Championship

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes — NXT North American Championship

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Creed Brothers — NXT Tag Team Championship

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of WWE NXT In Your House on Saturday, June 4 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]