During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin savagely attacked his former ally, Madcap Moss, during a segment in the ring. He even went as far as to wrap a chair around Moss’ neck and smash one side of it with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy — a trophy both men have won.

WWE officials rushed to the ring to assist Madcap Moss as he writhed in pain while Corbin watched on, laughing from the ramp. They placed Moss in a neck brace and loaded his body on a stretcher as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Announcer Pat McAfee then indicated there would be an update via WWE’s digital platforms. As seen below, an update has been provided from WWE’s Twitter but it simply says that Moss has been transported to a medical center. We are still waiting on the extent of his storyline injury and how long it may put him out of action.

After SmackDown went off the air last night, Happy Corbin returned to the ring to compete in an untelevised dark match against WWE RAW star, Bobby Lashley. After delivering several of his signature spears, Lashley dominated Corbin and got the pinfall.

Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and worked the WWE NXT brand until November 2019. He was called up in January 2020 and worked RAW Underground segments, 24/7 title segments, and other roles before becoming aligned with Corbin in September 2021.

Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE: @MadcapMoss was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation following tonight's attack by Happy Corbin.#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/HUI7xnTwPm — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022

