Monday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.581 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.04% from last week’s 1.614 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.624 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.701 million), the second hour drew 1.648 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.669 million) and the final hour drew 1.472 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.472 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.63% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.38 key demo rating represents 491,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.01% from the 571,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 spot. The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Suns on TNT topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.937 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.38 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the Mavericks vs. Suns NBA game, the 76ers vs. Heat NBA game, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, America Reports at 1pm, and The Story. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest viewership and key demo rating since the December 20 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.04% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 13.63% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 15.54% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 28.30% from the same week in 2021.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.889 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.465 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.605 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.123 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 447,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.70.

Monday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC had just one happening advertised ahead of time and that was an appearance by The Bloodline. The main event was Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Sonya Deville vs. Asuka, Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

