Despite facing much tougher competition than the prior week, “WWE RAW” only saw a small drop in their audience this past Monday night, although the 18-49 demo rating had a much bigger dip.

“RAW” averaged 1.732 million viewers this past Monday night, according to “Showbuzz Daily“. The audience was only down 0.23% from last week, despite facing strong competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs, while last week’s show did not have strong sports competition.

“RAW” ranked #2 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.41 rating, behind the NHL playoffs. In all of television, it ranked #9 for the night in the demo.

The “Cody Countdown” did not seem to help the rating as it had the prior two weeks. The hour 1 to hour 3 audience drop was 17%, the biggest since April 18th. The 18-49 rating drop from hour 1 to hour 3 was 11.6%.

Year over year, the audience was actually up 7%, while the 18-49 rating was down 9%. Last year, “RAW” faced competition from the NBA playoffs as well, however it was earlier in the post-season. The NBA game that opposed “RAW” the same week last year averaged 2.417 million viewers, while the game that opposed the majority of “RAW” last night averaged 6.397 million viewers.

Monday’s “RAW” featured Becky Lynch defeating Asuka in the main event, while Cody Rhodes battled The Miz. Full “WWE RAW” results can be found here.

