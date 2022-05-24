Robert Roode brought back his “Glorious” gimmick and theme music at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past Saturday at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio.

Although Roode lost to Veer Mahaan at the WWE live event, he received loud cheers for his old NXT entrance and signature in-ring poses.

Roode’s last WWE TV appearance was the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

With Dolph Ziggler taking a break from WWE for his comedy tour, Roode is likely to work singles matches for the time being. It’s unknown if Roode is bringing back his NXT gimmick full-time, or if it’s a temporary move until Ziggler’s return.

Under the “Glorious” gimmick, Robert Roode became the NXT Champion by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at TakeOver: San Antonio in January 2017. He would lose the title to Drew McIntyre later that year. He was called up to the WWE SmackDown roster shortly thereafter.

