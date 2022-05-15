WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. In the main event, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated The Bloodline.

Below is the full results courtesy of WrestleZone:

* United States Championship: Finn Balor defeated Theory (c) by DQ after interference from Damian Priest. AJ Styles made the save to turn it into a tag match.

* AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Theory after Liv Morgan stopped Rhea Ripley from interfering in the match.

* Veer Mahaan defeated Drew Gulak by submission

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch after Becky attempted to use a steel chair and the ref stopped her.

* Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos). Roman was never the legal man in the match.

