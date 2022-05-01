WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan.

Below are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Christopher Athey:

*Street profits defeated Alpha Academy by pinfall

* Omas defeated Reggie by pinfall

* Miz tv with Ezekiel, Kevin Owens interrupts.

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins by pinfall

* Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor by pinfall (WWE United States Championship Match)

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest by DQ

* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch by pinfall (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

Cody Rhodes grab mic after match “I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart…thank you for having me back.” #WWE #WWELakeland pic.twitter.com/kRv5Wnf29z — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 1, 2022

This lady 4-way main at #WWELakeland is bonkers. — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) May 1, 2022

That Main event was insane!! Y’all killed it!🔥🔥👏 My First Ever WWE show was incredible! Made some good memories.#WWELakeland #WWELive pic.twitter.com/hYmaqmNwSC — King Jon 👑 (@KingJon_TTV) May 1, 2022

I’m glad house shows are back. @mikethemiz it was great to see you! A fan since Real World! #WWELakeland pic.twitter.com/hCKGPw1ABM — Matador Poker (@kingrc2003) May 1, 2022

