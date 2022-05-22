WWE’s other Saturday Night’s Main Event was with the “SmackDown” roster and it took place in Rockford, Illinois.

In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser defeated Drew Gulak

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Los Lotharios, Viking Raiders, and Butch & Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya w/ Shayna Baszler

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

