The preliminary ratings for this Friday’s “SmackDown” has been revealed.

According to SpoilerTV, “SmackDown” drew 1.778 million viewers and received a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The first hour averaged 1.841 million viewers, while the second averaged 1.714 million viewers.

Highlights from this Friday’s episode include Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez defeating Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser defeating Ricochet and Drew Gulak, and Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Drew McIntyre defeating The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) in the main event. Full results of the episode are available here.

