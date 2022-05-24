After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE.

On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.

Evans hasn’t been in a televised match since February 15, 2021 when she teamed with Peyton Royce against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. That match would end in a no contest, and Evans would announce that she was legitimately pregnant while live on “Raw”

Evans gave birth to her second child on October 16 and resumed training for her in-ring return in November. When she returned to WWE, she was first doing promos and video packages on “SmackDown”, but earlier this month, she was moved over to the Raw roster.

Evans signed a WWE developmental contract in 2016 after spending some time on the independent circuit. Though she hasn’t seen much gold during her time in NXT and WWE, Evans teamed with Happy Corbin (Baron Corbin at the time) in a main event mixed-tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at “Extreme Rules” 2019.

