As noted last week, WWE and DAZN teamed up to promote “the biggest women’s fight in boxing history” between Undisputed Women’s Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano this weekend.

After a brutal match between the two women, Taylor defended her Undisputed Title against Serrano at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. A split decision resulted in Taylor’s scorecards of 97-93 and 96-93 while Serrano took one 96-94 card.

“I think there’s something beautiful and poetic about how we both started. We both started in these small gyms in Bray, County Wicklow training, obviously, for two completely different sports,” Becky said.

“But to see how far she has come, and she was a legend even back then — and the level that I got to, a lot of it has happened in New York City. I won the main event of WrestleMania in New York City, she’s [won the biggest boxing match in women’s history in Madison Square Garden].'”

For her victory, Taylor was also given a custom-made version of the WWE RAW Women’s Championship belt with side plates that commemorate the historic win.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch meeting Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor ahead of tomorrow's big boxing showdown at MSG. #TaylorSerrano #WWE #Boxing pic.twitter.com/Ck9t2pci5D — Drago (@Notorious401) April 29, 2022

.@BeckyLynchWWE is team Katie Taylor and is ready for #TaylorSerrano. Big Time Becks may be interested in taking Amanda Serrano on in a @WWE ring if given the opportunity 😮 pic.twitter.com/gKMeHF3FFI — Sporting News Fights (@sn_fights) April 29, 2022

When worlds collide: Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are here to support Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. #TaylorSerrano #Boxing #WWE pic.twitter.com/QgusbGjPFc — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) April 29, 2022

