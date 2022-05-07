WWE looks to be trying something a little different with the live commentary during SmackDown last night.

During last night’s show, fans in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum were actually able to hear the announcers, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. However, this was only during the commercial breaks, as seen in the video below.

WWE has tried similar strategies in the past, including offering “live commentary radios” at the 2011 SummerSlam pay-per-view. That idea didn’t last long in 2011, but it appears that WWE is still trying new ways to incorporate commentary for the live audiences.

Last night’s show featured several memorable moments, such as the in-person return of Lacey Evans, a tables match between The New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland, and a final confrontation before Roman Reigns & The Usos face Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash.

You can see full results from last night’s WWE SmackDown at this link.

It looks like WWE is trying something new with the commentary. Fans at #Smackdown can hear Michael Cole and Pat McAfee during commercials. pic.twitter.com/Yo9Vwxx7Ot — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts