The planned match order for WWE WrestleMania Backlash has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what has been scheduled by the company this afternoon. However, as is always the case with wrestling, the card is always subject to change:

– Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes is expected to be the opening match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

– Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. MVP is set to accompany Omos

– AJ Styles vs. Edge

– Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair I Quit Match

– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

– Six Man Tag Match: RKBro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline is expected to be the main event.

This order was set three hours prior to WWE WrestleMania Backlash, but there could always be additions and changes to the lineup due to the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling. Right now, there are only six matches on the card, and internally there are no additional matches set to take place. This includes the kickoff show, which is also not expected to have anything added at this point.

Even though the card is set, that doesn’t mean that WWE has decided upon everything that will take place. It was reported that there are certain matches that the company has not determined any finishes for just yet, these were for some of the bigger bouts on the show.

Cody Rhodes competing against Seth Rollins, and the six-man tag team match are currently scheduled to have the most time on the show. On the flipside, Omos facing Bobby Lashley, and Madcap Moss against Happy Corbin are set to have the least. The other two bouts are expected to fall in between that.

Despite the fact that WWE was originally planning a unification match between the tag teams, there are no plans to add that stipulation to the six-man tag team match tonight. It is expected that no titles will be on the line in that match.

