On a recent WWE live event over in the UK, WWE star Bobby Lashley suffered a scare when he tumbled out of the ring when the ring ropes broke during a match between him and Drew McIntyre. In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling and CBSSports, Drew McIntyre discussed the accident and his initial thoughts as it happened in real-time.

“For me, it was very quick yet very slow at the same time,” McIntyre said. “When trouble happens, things seem to slow down for me and I’m very aware of what’s going on. I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong. I was able to catch myself very quickly and was watching straight ahead, and saw how Lashley went over. So the rope broke as I connected. He was a split second behind me. He had no rope. He went into what should have been the top rope and he continued head over heels at the speed he was going.”

What made Drew McIntyre relax however was when he saw how Lashley landed outside of the ring. Upon seeing that, McIntyre figured Lashley would be okay, which would turn out to be correct.

“Thankfully, I could see how he landed,” McIntyre said. “He went head over heels. Those giant traps hit the ring apron. His head didn’t connect with the ring apron, thankfully. He flipped himself right around onto the mat outside. I could see he was probably going to be OK.

“Knowing him, he’d be OK. A guy who just likes to roll around and fight during the day, and take unnecessary falls during the day. I always say, ‘no cameras are watching right now. Why are you doing this to yourself?’ But he enjoys the physicality. I could see he landed safely, and knowing him, I knew he’d be okay. And thankfully, he was okay. In those situations, you can only hope for the best-case scenario. Accidents do happen.”

