This Friday’s episode of AEW “Rampage” will feature a first-time-ever battle royal match called the “Royal Rampage”. The concept will see the two rings for Blood & Guts repurposed, as ten competitors will be designated to each ring in an over-the-top-rope challenge, with new competitors entering every minute. When it comes down to the final man in each ring, it’s unclear if they will begin a traditional singles match or enter the same ring and finish the battle royal under the same rules.

The winner of the single-elimination battle royal will earn the first opportunity at Jon Moxley’s interim AEW world heavyweight championship he won at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Based on the graphic shown for the battle royal, the following men will be participating:

First Ring



Frankie Kazarian vs. John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Hangman Page vs. Konusuke Takeshita vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee

Second Ring

Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher vs. Max Caster vs. Tony Nese vs. Matt Hardy vs. Dante Martin vs. Brody King

It was also announced that the newly-crowned AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks will be facing NJPW stars Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI, with the stipulation being that if the latter two are victorious, they will earn an AEW tag title shot on a future show.

Lastly, we will see some hard-hitting women’s action when Toni Storm goes one-on-one against Nyla Rose. Storm was unsuccessful in her pursuit of becoming the AEW women’s champion when she faced Thunder Rosa this past Sunday at Forbidden Door. She and Nyla will be looking to climb back to the #1 contender’s position when they go one-on-one this Friday.

