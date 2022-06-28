It’s been revealed that All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation will serve as co-sponsors for this year’s KultureBall event. This comes as no surprise, as AEW and KultureCity have had a working partnership since 2019, during the build to AEW’s first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

As previously noted, the partnership was originally set up through former Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes. Despite her leaving the company in early 2022, Tony Khan has made it clear that he is “very committed” to the integrated work AEW does with KultureCity, even going as far to say the organization is the “bedrock of AEW”.

KultureCity is recognized as the nation’s leading nonprofit for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with sensory disabilities, such as PTSD, autism, dementia, and strokes. Following Rhodes’ departure from AEW, Khan, Amanda Huber, and Leva Bates became designated leaders for the partnership between the nonprofit organization and AEW.

Another AEW star, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, noted on a recent edition of SiriusXM’s “Busted Open Radio” that he jumped at the opportunity to help KultureCity implement helpful resources at the live AEW shows. The company now facilitates sensory rooms where fans that get stressed or overwhelmed can decompress and, hopefully, return to the show at some point.

“It’s very important to me,” Starks explained. “I used to actually, before pro-wrestling, for a part-time job, I used to be a gymnastics coach … It included some kids that actually had autism and other disabilities, so, to me, it’s very important to go out and do these things just because I like to give back. It’s cool to have an impact on someone else’s life, you know. To them, I’m just a wrestler. But on the other side of it, this person now has a memory and they feel good.”

KultureBall 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, in Birmingham, Alabama. A full press release regarding the announcement can be seen below:

All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation

All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation

Become Title Sponsors of KultureBall 2022 — KultureBall Celebrates Inclusion and Acceptance For All — June 28, 2022 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation have announced that they will become the co-title sponsors of this year's "KultureBall," one of the world's most prestigious invisible disability inclusion charity galas. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Birmingham, Ala., the gala will be titled "AEW/JacksonvilleJaguars Foundation KultureBall 2022." KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities, has held the annual KultureBall as its premier charity event since 2014. KultureBall is a night of celebration to promote accessibility, acceptance and inclusion for those with sensory disabilities. In addition, at this year's event, KultureCity will also honor outstanding individuals and organizations for their work and advocacy in the disability community with the "KultureCity Human Highlight Awards." "We're proud to have AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars as our co-title sponsors of KultureBall, and to deepen our relationship with both of these amazing companies even further," said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. "With KultureCity continuing to push the boundaries of sensory inclusion, and the numbers of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities growing every day, this event takes on even greater importance and wider exposure to companies and guests worldwide." "On behalf of the Jaguars and AEW, it's an honor to support KultureBall and the example it sets for live events across the nation and the around the world," said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW and Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with KultureCity and ensuring that our events are sensory inclusive, accepting and inclusive for all."

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/ Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by Fast Company and recently won the Industry Partner Award in The Stadium Business Design & Development Awards 2019. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW;Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling ABOUT THE JAGUARS FOUNDATION

The Jaguars Foundation and Community Impact Department are committed to uplifting the Northeast Florida community and beyond by providing economic and equal opportunity through programs that strengthen neighborhoods and develop youth to be the next generation of leaders and change-makers. The Community Impact team at the Jaguars annually targets three key strategic areas of focus: neighborhood revitalization, youth development and NFL league-wide initiatives. The Jaguars and the Khan Family have always been strong supporters of our Jacksonville community and have donated $22 million since 2012 through the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation in support of many worthy causes, including $1 million in 2021 in support of the revitalization of Jacksonville’s historic Outeast neighborhood.

