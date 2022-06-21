Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* Jay Lethal (with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. Blake Christian

* Diamanté vs. Devlyn Macabre

* Kris Statlander vs. Ava Everett

* Brock Anderson and the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Wingmen (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi)

* Serpentico vs. Vary Morales

* Tony Nese vs. JDX

* Max Caster vs. Trever Aeon

* Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Aide and Anna Diaz

”AEW Dark” starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

