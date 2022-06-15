AEW presents a special “Road Rager” episode of “Dynamite” tonight.

The AEW Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a ladder match. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend against The Young Bucks. The match was originally announced as a 3-way with The Hardys also challenging for the gold. However, The Hardys were pulled from the match after Jeff Hardy was arrested over the weekend and subsequently suspended without pay by AEW.

The road to crowning AEW’s first-ever All-Atlantic Champion will continue. Ethan Page and Miro will meet in a qualifying match. The winner will advance to a four-way title match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Pac became the first wrestler to qualify for the title bout on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

Chris Jericho will clash with his former Inner Circle stablemate Ortiz in a “Hair vs. Hair” match. Jericho and Ortiz are set to be on opposite sides of the second-ever “Blood & Guts” match coming up on the June 29 episode of “Dynamite”.

Will Ospreay will return to AEW programming for a one-on-one match against FTR’s Dax Harwood. Ospreay is the newly crowned IWGP United States Champion after winning the vacant title at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Dominion event this past Sunday. Harwood is co-holder of the Ring of Honor and AAA Tag Team Championships.

Wardlow will face the consequences for the path of destruction he left behind en route to his victory over MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Thanks to the legal maneuvering of Mark Sterling, Wardlow will face 20 disgruntled security guard plaintiffs in a 20-on-1 “Class Action” handicap elimination match.

Also, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to appear on “Dynamite” for a face-to-face meeting with Jon Moxley. Those two men will battle for the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

Hair vs. Hair: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

20-on-1 “Class Action” Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley face-to-face

