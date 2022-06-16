“AEW Dynamite” sure saw a change in ratings this week despite having a stacked card for their “Road Rager” episode. Wrestlenomics reports the show had a total average viewership of 761,000, a 19% drop from the previous week’s episode.

The key demographic also encountered a major hit as it was only watched by an average of 365,000 viewers making it’s the lowest 18-49 demo number since April 7, 2021. Last week’s key demo rating was 440,000, a decrease of 18%. Perhaps the only silver lining to this number was that “Dynamite” ranked in at #2 overall in the key demo for cable originals. From a total viewership perspective, “Road Rager” ranked #13.

Sports competition was back on, after taking a day off, and it was the NHL Stanley Cup Finals that was the heavy hitter taking #1 for the night with a 1.33 rating for P18-49. The game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche had an average viewership audience of 4,200,000.

Looking at last year, the numbers for “Dynamite” were also much different, greatly in part due to how it aired on Friday night because of the NBA Playoffs. The 6/18/2021 episode of “Dynamite” had an average audience number of 552,000.

“Road Rager” aimed at starting off hot as they kicked the show off with a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and his former Inner Circle comrade, Ortiz. Also promoted was Wardlow taking on 20 plaintiffs and Dax Harwood battling Will Ospreay in singles action. The build to Forbidden Door became a major focus as a lot of New Japan talent were on the program. Not only did Yoshiro Tanahashi show up to meet with Jon Moxley for a face-to-face confrontation, but Suzuki Gun ambushed both men. The main event featured the AEW Tag Team Titles being on the line as Jurassic Express took on The Young Bucks in a ladder match. The Young Bucks became the new champs and Christian Cage turned heel.

