After months of anticipation, Christian Cage finally turned on his now-former protégé Jungle Boy during the closing moments of “Dynamite: Road Rager” Wednesday night.

The turn happened when Jungle Boy was being helped out of the ring by Christian and AEW medical personnel following the ladder match between Jurassic Express and Young Bucks. Just then, Christian pulled Jungle Boy back into the ring to deliver the Killswitch followed by a Con-Chair-To shot to the head.

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

I am all in on heel Christian Cage.

This is gonna be fantastic!!#AEWDynamite #RoadRager pic.twitter.com/wpFQRNJdeU — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 16, 2022

After the show went off the air, Christian trash-talked Jungle Boy’s mother and sister at ringside, as seen in the video below. During the match itself, cameras cut to Jungle Boy’s mother and sister on several occasions.

“You raised a piece of s--t”- Christian Cage 2022 I LOVE THIS SO MUCH OMG 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BKvwzyjRJp — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) June 16, 2022

For Jungle Boy, the night went from bad to worse as he and Luchasauras had just dropped the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Young Bucks. Lance Storm can somewhat relate. In 2002, Storm & Christian had a solid run as WWE Tag Team Champions as part of the Un-Americans stable, defeating the likes of Hollywood Hogan & Edge, The Hardy Boyz, Kane & Bradshaw and several other top tag teams. However, their run ended when the stable broke up after Storm & Christian dropped their titles to Kane & The Hurricane.

As seen below, Storm made a note of how Christian had turned on multiple partners over the years including Edge, Chris Jericho and now Jungle Boy. He made a correction to his original tweet to verify that Christian turned on him at one point as well!

Am I the only partner he’s had he didn’t turn on? https://t.co/1nXpWevTJF — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 16, 2022

Actually, come to think of it, Jericho and Christian did turn on me during a Highlight Reel segment on RAW. RVD made the save for me. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 16, 2022

Christian Cage began mentoring Jungle Boy on-screen after being eliminated by the latter in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021. Christian signed with AEW last March at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]