AEW star Nyla Rose is a former AEW Women’s World Champion, one of the key cogs to AEW’s women’s division, and one of the most entertaining people you’d ever hope to meet on the hellspawn known as Twitter. Alas, she’ll tell you it hasn’t been an easy road for her to get to where she is right now.

Appearing on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Rose talked about her struggles to get notoriety as an up-and-coming wrestler and how she prefers to be treated by promoters, whether they want to use her or not.

“Some people may not like this out there, but I respect people more when they’re like ‘Hey, we can’t use you. We totally respect your trans identity, but we don’t know what to do with that,'” Rose said. “I can respect that direct answer. First of all, it’s not filled with hate. You say ‘Hey, I respect you for what you’re doing, I just don’t know what to do with that.’ That’s a very honest answer. You’re looking me in my face, you’re telling me that, I can respect that.

“But when you’re giving me the runaround, kind of shaking me off, that messes with your mind. Cause then now I’m like ‘How is it I’m good enough to get the attention of a genuine wrestling legend from around the world? Someone in Japan sees something with me, that they’re willing to bring me to Japan. They introduce me to their other friends who are legends, Meiko Satomura, who immediately throws me onto her shows. So is it they see something in me, but for some reason, you don’t? Something’s not adding up.’ Things like that mess with your mind, and you just have such a low self-worth at that point.”

Rose then revealed there was a point where she considered taking her wrestling career in a different direction until a private message from an AEW EVP changed all of that.

“By this point, I had relegated myself ‘Maybe I’ll step away from wrestling for a little bit and focus more on the acting,'” Rose recalled. “I had formulated a whole plan of attack of what I was going to do on my last tour in Japan. I was like ‘I’m going to send out resumes, 8x10s, promos, some matches. I’m going to send stuff out to these promotions, we’ll see what happens.’ I get back to the states and I’m like ‘Alright, I’m ready to do this. If this doesn’t happen, I’ll step away for a little bit, reinvent myself, and maybe I’ll shake up myself. Something’s got to give.’

“Before I did any of that, I get a DM from Kenny Omega. I instantly thought it was a lie. I thought it was a joke, I was like ‘Yeah right. Kenny Omega my ass!’ And I go and I look and I’m like ‘Oh, sorry sir. I would love to discuss some things with you.’ So we exchanged (information) and we discussed. It was such a blessing from the universe at that point because I was so down on myself. And the universe was like ‘Alright, let’s give her a bone. Let’s give her something.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

