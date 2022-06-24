AEW is reportedly attempting to get nominated for an Emmy award this year.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is shooting for an Emmy award nomination for “Dynamite” under the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category. Meltzer would, however, temper expectations with an “it won’t happen” footnote in his report.

In previous years, WWE had attempted to secure an Emmy nomination under the same category for “Raw” but to no avail. They did not attempt to do so this year, Meltzer added.

Last year, “Queer Eye” won the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, edging out shows such as “Antiques Roadshow,” “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Shark Tank.”

In 2014, the Outstanding Reality Program was separated into two categories – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. While the latter is defined as consisting of reality shows that “contain consistent story elements that mostly adhere to a recurring structured template,” the unstructured category highlights the more spontaneous variant of reality programming, with story elements driven by the actions of characters and lacking a structured template.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) executive Luis Silberwasser wants the network to be a major player in the sports media arena, especially with WBD’s plans to eventually halt production and development of future scripted content. One would hope that AEW’s future is part of WBD’s plans in the sports segment, as the pro wrestling promotion was completely omitted from the list of “scripted programming” in a Variety report detailing the roadmap of WBD programming. Furthermore, AEW received little more than a passing mention during the Warner Brothers upfront presentations in May. In light of the reports, it remains to be seen if WBD has internally classified AEW under the “non-scripted programming” category.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts