“AEW Rampage” is back in its regular timeslot and broadcasting live tonight from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The arena is located just miles away from Rancho Cucamonga, the hometown of The Young Bucks. They’re scheduled to be in action tonight against their longtime rivals the Lucha Brothers.

Both teams were on the losing end of their matches at Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. However, the Bucks bounced during Wednesday night’s episode of “Dynamite”. They scored the pin to win a 10-man tag team match by pinning one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy.

Another native of southern California will be in action tonight. Scorpio Sky will defend the TNT Championship against Dante Martin. Sky was on the winning side of a 6-person mixed tag team match at “Double or Nothing”. Later in the night, Sky issued an open challenge for a TNT Title match, to which Martin answered.

Sky is already alluding to his possible next title challenger. On the “AEW Unrestricted” episode, Sky talked about often hearing that Miro would be a more fitting TNT Champion than him. Miro returned to AEW programming on this past Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t receive several tweets with people saying that Miro should be the champion and not me,” Sky said. “So I would like to extend an invitation for him to come up and try to take this from me. So Miro, if you’re out there, you want it, come and get it. But when I beat him, y’all got to shut the hell up about it.”

Also on tonight’s “Rampage”, Athena will make her AEW in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan. Athena arrived in AEW at “Double or Nothing” to help Anna Jay and Kris Statlander face-off with TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Hogan, and Red Velvet. The confrontation followed Cargill’s title match victory over Jay.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

TNT Championship Match: Dante Martin vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

Lucha Bros. vs. The Young Bucks

Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]