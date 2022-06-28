Alan Angels is letting his Twitter presence embrace the “dark” in “Dark Order,” as speculation begins to arise about his status with AEW. Angels took to social media yesterday evening with a tweet that stated simply, “Excited for what’s next” with his profile picture completely blacked out.

Excited for what’s next — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) June 28, 2022

He later showed himself to be in good spirits as Tay Conti sent him a reply agreeing with his excitement.

Bro I look so cool… did y’all know I’m a groomsman? — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) June 28, 2022

Angels became one of AEW’s original underdog stories during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrestled a memorable match against Kenny Omega, who put the young star over big time in a loss on “AEW Dynamite.” Angels had made his AEW debut two weeks earlier in a “Dynamite” squash match against Lance Archer. Angels originally trained under AR Fox and first cut his teeth on the independent wrestling circuit down in Georgia.

“I have four people in mind that I really owe my career to and he’s definitely on the list,” Angels said of Omega in an interview earlier this year. “A lot of negativity towards that match but a lot of positive stuff too. I definitely got more bookings out of that and I got a job out of it, so I’m not mad about it.”

Omega was a babyface at the time, but the two had a rematch with Omega as a heel champion on November 3, 2021. The company was building to “Hangman” Adam Page’s world title win at Full Gear, and Angels lost that match, as well.

If Angels does leave the company, he won’t be the first Dark Order member to do so, as Stu Grayson made his exit from AEW earlier this year. Angels also won’t be done wrestling AEW talent despite a potential exit, as he’s set to square off against Frankie Kazarian at a July 22 Prestige Wrestling event in Portland, OR.

🚨 #NONSTOPFEELING MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 ALAN ANGELS vs FRANKIE KAZARIAN Plus: Takeshita/Blackwood

C4/Midnight Heat

ACH/Ethan HD

Bandit/Drexl

Noctis/Sonico & much more! 7/22/2022

Portland, OR Only 1 balcony seat left, limited GA tickets left! 🎟 https://t.co/wEYAUis3MX pic.twitter.com/lWNHqClQn3 — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) June 24, 2022

