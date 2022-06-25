Kenny Omega won’t be in Chicago for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, but he wishes he could be. In a new interview with Fightful, Omega opened up about his aspirations for AEW, New Japan, and pro wrestling in general.

“[New Japan] is arguably the most important phase of my career,” Omega said. “I’m able to kind of watch with a smile on my face because this was sort of always the hopeful, I don’t want to say endgame, but it was always the hopeful pitstop into what the mission statement of AEW was. We always wanted to make wrestling a friendly place for everyone. Perhaps not all of us, but that was always one of the things most important to me.”

Omega has been out with several injuries since November of 2021 since losing the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at the company’s Full Gear event, and AEW has found itself making more connections in the industry during his absence. Omega, for one, loves what he sees.

“I wanted to see a world where we were working friendly with New Japan, and I was hoping that was something that would happen from day one,” Omega said. “Here we are, we’re working with New Japan, we’re working with DDT, Tokyo Joshi, AAA, Ring of Honor now that Tony has purchased Ring of Honor. We’re working with all of these entities and promotions who may not even want to work with each other, but yet we’re creating the forum for everyone to wrestle and work peacefully. It’s really cool, and even though I can’t physically take part in it, I’m still happy and extremely satisfied that we can get to this point, because this is always what we wanted to do, as an idea for a company,”

Forbidden Door will take place this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago and is headlined by several names Omega is all-too familiar with. A former rival in Jon Moxley will face off against Hiroshi Tanahashi to determine who is the interim AEW World Champion while former foes in Page and Kazuchika Okada will compete against Adam Cole and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White in a fatal four-way for that title.

