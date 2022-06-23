What’s better than having AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door matches to bet on? Easy — more Forbidden Door matches to bet on! With the card for Sunday’s event seemingly finalized, the new matches have been added to the odds for Forbidden Door on BetOnline. You can see the updated odds below.

AEW Interim World Championship Match

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)

Hiroshi Tanahashi +170 (17/10)

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) -500 (1/5)

Toni Storm +300 (3/1)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match

Miro -130 (10/13)

Malakai Black +175 (7/4)

PAC +400 (4/1)

Tomohiro Ishii +800 (8/1)

IWGP US Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) -1000 (1/10)

Orange Cassidy +550 (11/2)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White (c) -200 (1/2)

Kazuchika Okada +250 (5/2)

Adam Page +500 (5/1)

Adam Cole +700 (7/1)

IWGP/ ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR -300 (1/3)

Roppongi Vice +300 (3/1)

United Empire +400 (4/1)

Six-Man Tag Match Winner

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara -300 (1/3)

Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston +200 (2/1)

Eight-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Bullet Club -150 (2/3)

Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi & H. Takahaski +110 (11/10)

Eight-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Gunn Club & Max Caster -200 (1/2)

NJPW L.A. Dojo +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Mystery Opponent -180 (5/9)

Zack Sabre Jr. +140 (7/5)

While the odds have shifted for several matches since their initial release earlier in the week, the favorites largely remain the favorites, with Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Ospreay, FTR, and the team of Jericho, Suzuki, and Guevara all expected to win their matches. The one notable change is that Miro is now the lone front runner to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship after initially being a co-favorite alongside Malakai Black.

As for the new matches, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is favored to retain his title against Kazuckika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole in four-way action, while the Bullet Club team of the Young Bucks, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo is favored to beat the all-star team of Darby Allin, Sting, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. And while we don’t know who Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponent is, the mystery man is favored to defeat Sabre in singles action.

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door will take place this Sunday, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show will broadcast live on Bleacher Report and traditional PPV providers in the US, as well as FITE TV for international audiences.

