What’s the only thing better than odds being released for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door this morning? More odds being released for the event this afternoon. BetOnline released their odds for Sunday’s joint AEW/New Japan event, giving wrestling fans two possible places to wager their hard-earned cash on.

Fans who saw the release of 32 Red Sport’s odds earlier will note few changes. Jon Moxley is still favored to defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW Interim World Championship, as are Thunder Rosa and Will Ospreay to retain their AEW Women’s World Championship and IWGP US Championship respectively against Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy. The team of Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara also remain slight favorites against Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta.

One of the big differences between 32 Red Sport’s odds and BetOnline’s odds however is the inclusion of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match and the winner takes all tag match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships. For the All-Atlantic four-way, Malakai Black and Miro are listed as the two favorites, ahead of Pac and Tomohiro Ishii. Meanwhile, FTR is listed as favorites over United Empire and Roppongi Vice in the tag team match.

It should be noted that Black and Ishii are both listed in the All-Atlantic Championship odds despite not having officially qualified. Ishii is scheduled to face Clark Connors tomorrow to determine which of the two will qualify for the four-way, while Black will battle Penta Oscuro this Wednesday in another qualifying match. Neither Connors nor Penta is listed in the odds; it was previously reported Penta, along with Rey Fenix and Andrade El Idolo, would be kept off Forbidden Door due to political issues between AAA and CMLL.

Also not listed in BetOnline’s odds are Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., which was listed in 32 Red Sport’s odds with Danielson as a slight favorite. Sabre called Danielson out at NJPW Dominion weeks ago, but the match has yet to have been officially announced, as Danielson has reportedly not yet been cleared following an injury he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing.

You can see the odds below.

AEW Interim World Championship Match Winner

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5)

Hiroshi Tanahashi +170 (17/10)

AEW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa (c) -500 (1/5)

Toni Storm +300 (3/1)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match Winner

Malakai Black +125 (5/4)

Miro +125 (5/4)

PAC +400 (4/1)

Tomohiro Ishii +800 (8/1)

IWGP US Championship Match Winner

Will Ospreay (c) -800 (1/8)

Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1)

IWGP/ ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

FTR -150 (2/3)

Roppongi Vice +200 (2/1)

United Empire +275 (11/4)

Six-Man Tag Match Winner

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara -150 (2/3)

Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston +110 (11/10)

