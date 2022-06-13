NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. has sent out his challenge for AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door.”

Following his match at NJPW “Dominion,” Sabre Jr. called out AEW star Bryan Danielson.

“Oh, I’m talking about useless pricks, I’ve got a bone to pick with you guys,” said Sabre Jr. “Last week, after Budokan, I was trying to be nice and subtle. I hummed the theme to ‘Final Countdown’ very beautifully. But I changed the lyrics. ‘Are we heading to Venus’, but I changed it to, ‘Are we heading to Chicago?’ You bastards edited it out, didn’t you? So no more time for subtlety. American Dragon, can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule, the Blackpool Country Club, to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is. I’ll tell you now, darling. It’s fu—ing me.”

As noted, Danielson had recently spoken with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about wanting to wrestle Sabre Jr again.

“I would love to wrestle Okada, but in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about Zack Sabre Jr. and wrestling him to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world,” Danielson said. “We have two very different styles of technical wrestling. We wrestled in 2008, and he was just a kid, but I was super impressed with him then. He’s grown into this amazing wrestler, and I don’t ever recall seeing anyone wrestle with his technique.”

At Sunday’s “Dominion,” Sabre Jr, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru lost to NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champions EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi. Full results to NJPW Dominion are available here.

AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Below is the promo:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]