Kazuchika Okada will reportedly be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against a former AEW World Champion at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Two matches were listed on a lineup, and one of those was that Okada would be putting his title on the line against none other than Adam ‘Hangman’ Page. The former AEW World Champion dropped his title at AEW’s Double Or Nothing against CM Punk on Sunday, but it appears he could be rebounding with another major match.

Page was not involved in “AEW Dynamite” this week after his loss, but it has been confirmed that he will be on the show next week, competing against New Japan’s David Finlay in singles action. He has competed against Okada once before in singles action during the 2018 G1 Climax, and it was the Rainmaker who came away with the win that night.

Interestingly the other match on that lineup was for CM Punk to put the AEW World Title on the line against Hiroshi Tanahashi, and that appears to be taking place. While it has yet to be officially confirmed by either company, the New Japan star appeared on “AEW Dynamite” this week after Punk demanded to know who he would be facing at the show.

Right now, no other matches have been announced for the show, but FTR did tease the idea that they want revenge on Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan after the United Empire stars attacked them and Roppongi Vince during their Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship match recently.

There has been a huge buzz for the show since it was announced, and the tickets for the event sold out immediately, which led to AEW opening up more seats behind the stage to take the potential capacity over 17.5k.

The “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

