Bryan Danielson was not medically cleared to compete as of last Wednesday according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The Blackpool Combat Club member has not competed since the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, despite the fact it was originally reported he would only be out of action for one to two weeks. That has not been the case, but recent weeks have seen teases for a potential match between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The match has reportedly been planned for the event between the two men, but it is now all down to whether or not the former WWE Superstar will be medically cleared in time to compete. The issue took place at some point in the match at AEW’s most recent PPV, but it has yet to be revealed exactly what the problem is.

After NJPW’s Dominion event, Sabre Jr. took the time to call out Danielson for the upcoming cross-promoted PPV, which got the wrestling world talking.

“Oh, I’m talking about useless pricks, I’ve got a bone to pick with you guys,” said Sabre Jr. “Last week, after Budokan, I was trying to be nice and subtle. I hummed the theme to ‘Final Countdown’ very beautifully. But I changed the lyrics. ‘Are we heading to Venus’, but I changed it to, ‘Are we heading to Chicago?’ You bastards edited it out, didn’t you? So no more time for subtlety. American Dragon, can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule, the Blackpool Country Club, to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is. I’ll tell you now, darling. It’s fu—ing me.”

Despite the fact Danielson hasn’t been physically cleared yet, AEW did also reference Sabre Jr on “AEW Rampage” last week when William Regal mentioned him on commentary, yet no match has been officially announced.

AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL, the confirmed card to this point is as follows:

INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Miro vs. Pac vs. TBD vs. TBD

WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta

