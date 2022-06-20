AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door is now less than a week away, which means it can only be time for one thing. That’s right; it’s time to place your bets! The odds for some of the available Forbidden Door matches, including one that has not been announced yet, and even potential PPV buys for the show, were revealed over at 32 Red Sport.

The odds suggest that Jon Moxley will be your new AEW Interim World Champion and that Thunder Rosa and Will Ospreay will be retaining their championships at the big event. Also notable are Jericho, Suzuki, and Guevara being favored over Kingston, Umino, and Yuta, only days ahead of the Blood & Guts match on “AEW Dynamite” between Jericho’s JAS stable and Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club.

Notably missing from the odds is the four-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, where AEW and NJPW are awaiting the results of singles matches between Tomohiro Ishii and Clark Connors as well as Malakai Black and Penta Oscuro. Also missing was the three-way, winner takes all tag match between United Empire (Great O’Khan and Jeff Cobb), Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta), and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.

The missing matches also call attention to the odds for Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Though the match was pushed on “AEW Rampage” this past Friday, it has yet to have been announced officially by AEW or New Japan. Danielson has not appeared on AEW programming since AEW Double or Nothing in late May and has reportedly not been medically cleared to compete due to injury.

You can view the odds below.

AEW Interim World Championship Match

Jon Moxley: 1.44

Hiroshi Tanahashi: 2.60

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa: 1.50

Toni Storm: 2.40

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay: 1.10

Orange Cassidy: 6.00

Trios Match

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara: 1.34

Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta: 3.00

Singles Match

Bryan Danielson: 1.75

Zack Sabre Jr.: 1.95

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door will take place this Sunday in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and will air live on PPV.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]