As AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” draws closer, we are seeing crossover feuds develop over the weeks leading to the show.

The match to determine the Interim AEW World Champion between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi may be only about a week away, but the two opponents are scheduled to be tag team partners this Wednesday on “Dynamite”. Mox and Tanahashi will team up against two other AEW stars well-known in the New Japan scene, Chris Jericho and Lance Archer.

The seeds for this match were planted on this past Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite” when Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society faction attacked Mox and Tanahashi as they were having their first confrontation. They would eventually be joined by Lance Archer and Desperado of Suzuki-gun as they beat down the two men vying for the Interim AEW World Champion on June 26.

The tag team bout for “Dynamite” joins the already announced trios match between United Empire’s Will Ospreay & Aussie Open against Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice. Ospreay vs. Cassidy was announced for the “Forbidden Door” Pay-Per-View as well.

We will also see the next match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four-Way Match at the Pay-Per-View. Malakai Black, representing The Netherlands, will compete against Penta Oscuro, representing Mexico, to see who makes it one step closer to becoming the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Below is the current lineup for AEW “Dynamite” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

We will likely learn a lot more about the go-home edition of AEW “Rampage” throughout the week, but for now, we know that HOOK is competing against “a top prospect” from the New Japan LA Dojo. The match was revealed during a “Rampage” backstage promo with Lexy Nair and Danhausen, and it’s currently the only match announced for next week.

HOOK is currently undefeated with a 9-0 record. He was last in the ring at “Double or Nothing” when he teamed with Danhausen to defeat Tony Nese and Mark Sterling.

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present “Forbidden Door” on Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

