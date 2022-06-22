If you were curious as to how you were going to check out AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, you now have your official answer. AEW just confirmed that fans will be able to watch the inaugural All Elite/New Japan crossover event through Bleacher Report. The full announcement for the show is below:

June 22, 2022 – The stars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) meet on Sunday, June 26, in the highly anticipated pay-per-view event “AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR.” Featuring world-class talent in high-flying matchups, FORBIDDEN DOOR will stream live from Chicago on Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET, in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the BleacherReport app, bleacherreport.com, and connected devices for $49.99. The current matchups for FORBIDDEN DOOR include: • AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. TBD • AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Four-way match featuring Pac, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro • IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy • AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm • Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship WinnerTakes All: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and JeffCobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) • Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino Viewers can stream FORBIDDEN DOOR on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Reportwebsite or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku,FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionalityto comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users.The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. BleacherReport will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

In light of the event, AEW has been putting a heavy focus on familiarizing fans with some of New Japan’s top names. Stars such as Tanahashi and Ospreay just appeared on this past week’s “Dynamite” — Tanahashi had a confrontation with Jon Moxley before both were attacked by Suzuki-Gun, and Ospreay wrestled Dax Harwood in singles competition.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]