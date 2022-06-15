AEW announced a new segment between AEW star Jon Moxley and NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

AEW President Tony Khan announced Tuesday evening that Moxley and Tanahashi will go face-to-face.

Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the @AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time@JonMoxley + @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!#RoadRager Live tomorrow on@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/aKx3LVPpxo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at “Forbidden Door”. Tanahashi had defeated Hirooki Goto at the NJPW “Dominion” Pay-Per-View, to earn the title match.

As noted, the original AEW World Heavyweight Title match was also supposed to involve Tanahashi, however, Punk suffered a foot injury and recently underwent successful surgery, so while he is on the sidelines, AEW will determine an Interim Champion to take his place.

AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager episode:

Hair vs. Hair Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

Miro vs. Ethan Page

Wardlow vs. 20 security guards in a handicap elimination match

Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi face-to-face

