After today’s NJPW “Dominion” Pay-Per-View, we now know who will be facing Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at “Forbidden Door”.

Two NJPW veterans, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto went one-on-one to determine the challenger for Mox, and when the dust settled, Tanahashi was standing tall. He delivered his signature Aces High, followed up with a High Fly Flow for the victory over Goto.

The original AEW World Heavyweight Title match was also supposed to involve Tanahashi, however, due to an untimely injury to the current Champion CM Punk, that match required adjustments. Punk suffered a foot injury and recently underwent successful surgery, so while he is on the sidelines, AEW will determine an Interim Champion to take his place.

If history stands, the Interim AEW Champion and CM Punk will then have a singles match upon Punk’s return to determine the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Other matches confirmed for the event include a four-way match to determine the first-ever All Atlantic Champion in AEW. The only confirmed entrant at this point is Pac, but once more qualifying matches take place, he will be joined by Miro/Ethan Page, Malakai Black/Penta Oscuro, and an unannounced NJPW competitor.

Though also unconfirmed at this point, recent reports point to a possible three-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship between the newly crowned Champ Jay White, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page. The seeds were planted for the match starting this past Wednesday when Page said he’s chasing after the IWGP World Title now and was interrupted by his ongoing foe, Cole.

Other teased matches that might take place include United Empire vs. FTR & Roppongi Vice, and in recent interviews, Bryan Danielson has stated that he is pushing for a match against Okada.

AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

