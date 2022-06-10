AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is coming to fruition and the seeds were sewn this week to have not one, but two world title matches on the card.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for the interim AEW World Title match to headline the PPV. The IWGP Title will also be featured on the card with Meltzer saying it looks like it will be a three-way dance between Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and whoever the champion is, be that Okada or Jay White. White and Okada are set to battle over the belt at NJPW Dominion on June 12. This news comes after Meltzer previously reported that the plans were to have Hangman vs. Okada straight up in a singles match but later clarified that to be incorrect.

AEW did lay the massive groundwork for the forthcoming interim AEW World Title fight on the latest “AEW Dynamite” by having a Casino Battle Royale start off the program. It was Kyle O’Reilly getting the unexpected victory that set him up to face the #1 ranked Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley came out the definite winner after locking in a Bulldog Choke before nailing a Paradigm Shift.

From the New Japan Pro-Wrestling perspective, Hangman Page made it known that he has an interest in the IWGP Title after defeating David Finlay on “Dynamite.” Page said he doesn’t appear to be in AEW’s World Title picture at the moment, but that there isn’t just one World Title. He went on to note that he wants Okada. That prompted Adam Cole to walk out and say to Page that he’s overlooking his good Bullet Club comrade in Jay White. Not only that but what makes Page thinks he deserves that IWGP Title shot over someone like him? Perhaps we’ll get further development on this angle during tonight’s “AEW Rampage” and we’ll certainly see more unfold after NJPW Dominion.

