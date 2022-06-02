The report of Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view we have learned is incorrect.

Dave Meltzer has corrected his original report from the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

According to Meltzer via Twitter, the match is not planned for the pay-per-view as “the lineup is being kept a secret.”

Per @davemeltzerWON, his WOR note last night that Hangman Page vs. Okada was tabbed for Forbidden Door based on a lineup he had seen was incorrect. That match is not planned for the PPV as the lineup is being kept a secret. ^JN — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) June 2, 2022

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view was first announced on April 20 during “AEW Dynamite.”

As noted, the other match that was reportedly on the lineup was CM Punk defending the AEW World title against Hiroshi Tanahashi. While that match hasn’t been confirmed, during yesterday’s “AEW Dynamite,” Tanahashi did appear after Punk demanded to know who he was going to face.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

