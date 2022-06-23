If the main card wasn’t enough action for you, get ready for a big eight-man tag team match to kick off the action this Sunday for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

It was revealed on tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” that Max Caster of The Acclaimed teaming with Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight will be the Buy-In pre-show match.

This joins several other matches made official for the card during tonight’s episode of the show, including the final lineup for the four-way All-Atlantic Championship match. We now know Malakai Black will face Miro, Pac, and Tomohiro Ishii to determine who walks away as the inaugural All-Atlantic Titleholder.

We also learned that there will be another four-way match at the Pay-Per-View with massive stakes. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when Jay White defends against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

You can see an updated card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View below:

* INTERIM AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page

* AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm.

* Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked choice vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Darby Allin & Sting & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy.

* FOUR-WAY TO DETERMINE INAUGURAUL ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPION

Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

* Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR THE ROH AND IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

FTR vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Roppongi Vice

THE BUY-IN:

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. NJPW Dojo’s Kevin Knight & The DKC & Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura.

