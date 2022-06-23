Malakai Black is one step closer to becoming the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

On tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, Black went one-on-one against Penta Oscuro in a match where the winner advances to a four-way at Forbidden Door to determine the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion. The two men went at each other with stiff kicks and reverberating chops and hit some of their signature grapple maneuvers before, lastly, Black hit a roundhouse kick for the victory.

He now joins previously qualified participants Pac, Miro, & Tomohiro Ishii in the four-way match at this Sunday’s Pay-Per-View. Away from AEW television, New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a mini-tournament over the course of Monday and Tuesday to determine who would represent the company in the four-way match, with Ishii coming out on top.

The introductory video when the new All-Atlantic Championship was introduced noted that the tile represents “all the AEW fans watching around the world, in over 130 countries,” and it was later clarified by Tony Schiavone that only international talents would compete in the tournament.

Red Leather Belts led by Ron Edwardsen were in charge of designing the Title, and similar to the new AEW Women’s Title belt introduced earlier this Spring, the All-Atlantic Championship is heavily inspired by the Mid-South North American Championship in the ’80s.

