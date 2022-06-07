AEW star Swerve Strickland threw out the honorary first pitch at last Sunday’s Marlins/Giants game in Miami. Strickland thanked the Marlins organization for having him, specifically the broadcasters Josh Appel and Mike Biana, in a tweet on Tuesday. Swerve tossed the honorary first pitch to Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who sat the night out.

Marlins pitching had a rough night in LoanDepot Park. They lost to the Giants, 5-1, with starting pitcher Braxton Garrett taking the loss for the team. The Marlins were only able to get one run from designated hitter Garret Cooper. The Marlins are currently 13.5 games behind the National League East-leading New York Mets, with 22 wins and 30 losses as of publishing. They are set to face the Washington Nationals tonight at 6:40 pm ET.

Swerve is having a decidedly better year than the Marlins. He is currently 7-4 in AEW since signing with the company in March. He’s 3-2 in singles competition, and 4-2 in tag competition. His tag team with Keith Lee has been one of the standouts of the tag division, despite coming up short in their recent shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Strickland was an athlete in high school, competing at a high level in basketball, football, and track. While he didn’t deliver the smoothest pitch, he pitched from the mound and made it to the plate, which is more than can be said for other honorary first pitches.

