AEW star Orange Cassidy took to his Twitter earlier this weekend and teased that he was “getting something new” soon.

Apparently, what he was alluding to is something that will get fans of pre-AEW Orange Cassidy excited. A new report from “Fightful” notes that Cassidy will be receiving new theme music in AEW to the tune of Jefferson Starship’s “Jane”. AEW Founder and CEO Tony Khan said that he previously attempted to discuss a deal with Jefferson Starship about securing licensing to the song, “… but they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through [with the Pixies].”

“Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies has been Cassidy’s theme song since March 2021. It was reported that at the time, a multi-year agreement to use the Pixies’ song was signed between AEW and the American alt-rock band.

Cassidy’s new song, “Jane”, was a featured song in the film “Wet Hot American Summer”, along with the prequel and sequel Netflix show.

James Cipperly, age 38, is better known by his gimmick name “Orange Cassidy” and first began a career in pro wrestling in 2004. He wrestled prominently on the independent circuit up until 2019, performing with promotions like Chikara, DDT Pro, and Forza Lucha!, winning championships in each respective company.

Since being signed with All Elite Wrestling, he has been featured in prominent feuds against top talents like Chris Jericho, Pac, and Matt Hardy. He even competed in a triple threat match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Pac and then-champion Kenny Omega at the Double or Nothing event in 2021. Though, Cassidy was unsuccessful in capturing the title that night and remains without any recorded title reigns in AEW.

Cassidy is scheduled to compete for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View against current champion, Will Ospreay. It will be interesting to see if he utilizes the new entrance theme for the major crossover event.

