CM Punk isn’t the only person in his household enjoying All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship from “Hangman” Adam Page at “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas this past weekend. AJ Lee, Punk’s wife and former 3x WWE Divas Champion, spent time at the Pay-Per-View and backstage during the show.

Lee explained on The Sessions with Renee Paquette what her favorite part about Punk being in All Elite Wrestling has been.

“I just wanted him to be like, emotionally safe and protected and that’s been the coolest thing about his experience here is that he feels like he’s always in a safe place and has a good group of people around him at AEW,” Lee explained. “So, that makes me very happy.”

Lee wrestled in WWE from 2010 until the night after “WrestleMania 31” in 2015 where she teamed up with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya on “Monday Night Raw.” During her time in WWE, Lee was able to become the longest-reigning Divas Champion at that time, clocking in at 295 days. She lost the championship to the debuting Paige, the night after “WrestleMania 30” in New Orleans.

AEW has a large roster, comprised of over 125 on-screen talents. Lee revealed who she believes is the best wrestler on the roster right now.

“I think the best wrestler they have is Serena [Deeb],” Lee stated. “… I was in FCW and I was the first indie wrestler, the [first] female indie wrestler they had signed in like, a decade and it was this huge deal. And I only had two years of experience, so it was kind of like this label. When [Deeb] came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me.”

Lee commented on another AEW talent she adores watching for a different reason than “The Professor” Serena Deeb.

“I love Britt [Baker], that’s my girl. I love a promo, you know I love a promo,” Lee said. “Oh my God, there’s like a confidence, there’s something that you can’t teach people. It’s just like if you love yourself and you know who you are, you speak a different way, and I can just see that in her.”

CM Punk, along with Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR, defeated Max Caster of The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club this past Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite.” It was revealed later in the week, on Friday’s “Rampage”, that he has a broken foot and will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]