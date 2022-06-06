AJ Styles was severely busted open during his Six-Person Match at Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

As seen in the video below, Styles was bleeding profusely from his forehead after getting knocked out of the ring to the floor. A fan at ringside captured a close-up video that shows how much The Phenomenal One actually bled.

Damn looks like AJ Styles got busted open pretty badly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wThLHUy0hN — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 6, 2022

After the incident, WWE cameras didn’t focus on Styles again until he looked in better shape. According to fans at the arena, WWE medical staff quickly tended to him on the sidelines and gave him a towel to stop the bleeding.

Styles appeared to get busted open when he attempted a Phenomenal Forearm but was tossed to the ring post and then out of the ring by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. However, one fan believes the injury occurred when Edge threw Styles to the steel steps after Styles performed a suicide dive to the outside. It was noted that cameras actually didn’t catch this specific spot.

Styles did return to the ring to complete the match.

Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day would go on to defeat Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan at Sunday’s event in Chicago. Towards the closing stages, Balor attempted his finisher Coup De Grace on two occasions, but Ripley was there to protect Edge from the top rope move. With Ripley providing resistance, Edge capitalized on the distraction to strike Balor with the Spear for the pin fall victory.

WWE has yet to provide a medical update on AJ Styles.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

