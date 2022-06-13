Alexa Bliss shared a fun fact with Twitter on Monday. The former-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion admitted that she raps along to Eminem’s “Killshot” very regularly, “at least 5 times a week – & if you know me, you know that it really may be more than that.”

The tweet was followed up by a fan on Twitter, who posted a video of Bliss rapping along to the 2018 diss track, in which Eminem responds to fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s “Not Alike.” The video shows Bliss following along to the song while only occasionally looking at the lyrics.

The track is Eminem warning MGK to keep his name out of his mouth. Considering Alexa Bliss is currently involved in a social media spat with AEW’s Jade Cargill, it is not clear whether this was Bliss dropping a simple fun fact on her followers, or if the message was a subtle reference to the ongoing feud. The song’s lyrics are decidedly pointed, mentioning “let’s see who can out petty who,” and other references to the feud between the two rappers in 2018.

Bliss indirectly went after Cargill on social media, after Cargill began insulting Bliss’s friend and former co-worker Athena (fka Ember Moon), saying that she would “love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie…but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are.”

Cargill seemingly responded to this slight by claiming “I’m too much of a star,” and saying that she “heard she salty, she better chill with all that sodium,” in the wake of Bliss’s statements.

While Bliss has been rapping the song multiple times a week, there is no word on if she has started signing autographs on a starter cap.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]