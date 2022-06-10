Alexa Bliss apparently has no idea who Jade Cargill is, or at least claims to have never heard about AEW’s TBS Champion.

Bliss seemed to throw shade at Cargill following the latter’s Twitter exchange with Athena on Thursday. It all started when Cargill made a snide remark while commenting on a selfie posted by Athena, making a reference to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the process.

You ask me. You look rather “Mandy-ish”. I thought you weren’t trying to be sexy? 🫠 got close to a REAL goddess and seen you have to switch it up! 😘👑 but you guys want this woman to take my spot? B---h GTFOH. @AthenaPalmer_FG @AEW https://t.co/2fpN3kGfnn — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 9, 2022

In response, Athena pointed out how Cargill is more similar to Mandy than she realizes.

.@Jade_Cargill that's real rich coming from someone who's also buff blonde… Mandy & Charlotte are already taken. Move on hussy. I hope you keep that same energy next time I see you…

#AndNew #FallenGoddess https://t.co/ZqGskoOCuJ — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) June 9, 2022

Bliss then chimed in on behalf of her “bestie” Athena, who was one of her bridesmaids at her wedding back in April.

I’d love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie… but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are … ? @AthenaPalmer_FG pic.twitter.com/oCS7AEJ4MI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 9, 2022

Cargill referencing Mandy was a call back to Athena’s comments from an earlier interview, where the former Ember Moon disclosed that several female wrestlers in WWE were told to dress like the leader of Toxic Attraction during talent meetings.

“We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy,” Moon said in April while recounting her final few months in WWE. “I remember looking at someone else [and laughing]. I cater to children. I’m not about to wear fishnet booty butt-cheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That’s not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose. I started seeing this downslope as soon as Hunter was gone [from NXT].”

Athena’s comments stirred the pot on social media to the point where Lina Fanene (FKA Nia Jax) insinuated that WWE’s “perverted” higher-ups are notorious for objectifying women.

Athena arrived in AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this month, where she confronted Cargill. The two women have been feuding on social media ever since.

Meanwhile, WWE dropped teases of a future tag team comprising Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan on “Raw” this past Monday.

