Something we often see is former WWE stars debuting in AEW, but it wasn’t until this past April at “WrestleMania” that we saw an AEW star leave the company and make a huge impact transitioning to WWE.

Since that debut, Cody Rhodes has been on fire in WWE, remaining undefeated and preparing to headline “Hell In A Cell” this Sunday against his bitter foe, Seth Rollins. According to a new report from “The Wrestling Observer Newsletter“, Cody’s treatment since returning has got some heads turning in All Elite Wrestling.

“Top stars in the company” were previously not talking about WWE and making it clear that they would never jump ship from AEW. But ever since Cody transitioned over and has seen a pay increase with a top place on the roster, this has “changed some minds” in the locker room.

One person who has been dominating the headlines with claims that he’s WWE bound when his AEW contract ends is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Whether it’s a work or not, MJF has made it clear that he wants better pay and booking, and if Vince McMahon offers him more than Tony Khan, he will happily sign with Vince when the time comes.

As mentioned, Cody will be a part of WWE’s “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event this Sunday in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Other top matches include Bianca Belair defending her Raw Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Asuka and Becky Lynch, and Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens. You can see the full card at this link.

